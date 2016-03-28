VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Football
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Ticket scalpers win big ahead of Vietnam-Indonesia football match

Black market tickets are going for up to VND1.5 million ($65), much higher than the original prices.

Rising wage costs eat into profits of top English clubs

The aggregate pre-tax profits of English Premier League clubs fell nearly 37 percent last season due to a spike in ...

Teams to wear black armbands in Vietnam- Iraq match

In the last match of the second qualifying round for the 2018 World Cup, Vietnamese and Iraqi players will don black armbands to commemorate the victims of the recent bombing ...
March 28, 2016 | 06:56 pm GMT+7
 
go to top