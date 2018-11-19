China's 'artificial sun' marks development in nuclear fusion

VnExpress International
By Reuters   November 19, 2018 | 12:06 pm GMT+7
Researchers from China's Hefei Institutes of Physical Science reported its fusion reactor reached 100 million degrees Celsius, over six times the temperature of the sun's core.

