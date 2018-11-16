The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
All section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Video
Recommendation
Hoi An offers a twirling experience like no other
30 2018
Vietnamese thugs offer brazen excuses for assaulting flight attendant
29 2018
Why Saigon’s waste segregation plan fails
28 2018
Scientists research 'dimming sun' to fight climate change
28 2018
Bike-sharing: a solution for Jakarta's air pollution problem?
27 2018
Vietnamese workers suffer as employers welsh on social security payments
Vietnamese workers suffer as employers welsh on social security payments
Vietnamese workers suffer as employers welsh on social security payments
By
VnExpress
November 16, 2018 | 04:58 pm GMT+7
Increasing numbers of Vietnamese workers are being cheated by employers not paying their wages and social insurance contributions.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Vietnam labor
Vietnam workers
Vietnam social security
Vietnam labor issue
Vietnam investment issue
South Korea company
South Korea
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
Your comment
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
Your comment
0
/1000
View more
Traffic accidents a top child killer in Vietnam
A closer look at rice paper salad, Vietnam’s popular street food
China's 'artificial sun' marks development in nuclear fusion
AFF Cup 2018 highlights: Vietnam 2 - 0 Malaysia
Reading:
Vietnamese workers suffer as employers welsh on social security payments
|
Go
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World