VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Vietnamese workers suffer as employers welsh on social security payments
 
 

Vietnamese workers suffer as employers welsh on social security payments

Vietnamese workers suffer as employers welsh on social security payments

By VnExpress   November 16, 2018 | 04:58 pm GMT+7
Increasing numbers of Vietnamese workers are being cheated by employers not paying their wages and social insurance contributions.

Tags:

Vietnam labor Vietnam workers Vietnam social security Vietnam labor issue Vietnam investment issue South Korea company South Korea
 
View more

Traffic accidents a top child killer in Vietnam

A closer look at rice paper salad, Vietnam’s popular street food

China's 'artificial sun' marks development in nuclear fusion

AFF Cup 2018 highlights: Vietnam 2 - 0 Malaysia

 
go to top