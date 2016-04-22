The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
clean energy
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
PetroVietnam withdraws US loan application for coal-fired power project: NY Times
It's unclear whether the move was influenced by international pressure to end funding for coal plants to limit carbon emissions.
Going green: Clean energy generates giant investments across Vietnam
It looks like investors are trying to cash in on incentives for green power projects.
Vietnamese province green-lights $35 mln solar plant
The domestically-funded plant brings Vietnam one step closer to its aim of generating 10 percent of electricity from renewable sources by 2030.
May 14, 2017 | 03:47 pm GMT+7
Work spins into action at $80 mln wind power project in south-central Vietnam
The plant will be using the largest turbines ever to be installed in the country.
April 28, 2017 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's southern province to get $4 bln investment in clean energy
A new array of electricity projects is expected to propel Binh Thuan Province to become a major power hub.
April 20, 2017 | 03:07 pm GMT+7
Vietnam among nations taking lead in clean energy - World Bank
Vietnam is emerging as a leader in the global race to switch to sustainable energy by 2030, the World Bank said.
February 24, 2017 | 12:00 pm GMT+7
GE begins $1.5 billion wind power push in Vietnam
The company wants to tap the market with huge power demand for economic growth.
September 29, 2016 | 11:35 am GMT+7
Vietnam pushes renewable energy with focus on solar power
Vietnam is grappling to generate enough energy to power the economy.
August 26, 2016 | 05:16 pm GMT+7
Women's wisdom crucial to beating climate change, researchers say
In the Indian community of Mahewa, when monsoon floods come, women start to eat and drink as little as possible.
May 06, 2016 | 09:31 am GMT+7
Vietnam's SMEs gain access to $90 million loan package
The Ministry of Planning and Investment launched a fund worth VND2 trillion (about $90 million) this morning to promote the development of small and medium enterprises.
April 22, 2016 | 04:31 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter