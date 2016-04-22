VnExpress International
PetroVietnam withdraws US loan application for coal-fired power project: NY Times

It's unclear whether the move was influenced by international pressure to end funding for coal plants to limit carbon emissions.

Going green: Clean energy generates giant investments across Vietnam

It looks like investors are trying to cash in on incentives for green power projects.

Vietnamese province green-lights $35 mln solar plant

The domestically-funded plant brings Vietnam one step closer to its aim of generating 10 percent of electricity from renewable sources by 2030.
May 14, 2017 | 03:47 pm GMT+7

Work spins into action at $80 mln wind power project in south-central Vietnam

The plant will be using the largest turbines ever to be installed in the country.
April 28, 2017 | 08:00 pm GMT+7

Vietnam's southern province to get $4 bln investment in clean energy

A new array of electricity projects is expected to propel Binh Thuan Province to become a major power hub.
April 20, 2017 | 03:07 pm GMT+7

Vietnam among nations taking lead in clean energy - World Bank

Vietnam is emerging as a leader in the global race to switch to sustainable energy by 2030, the World Bank said.
February 24, 2017 | 12:00 pm GMT+7

GE begins $1.5 billion wind power push in Vietnam

The company wants to tap the market with huge power demand for economic growth.
September 29, 2016 | 11:35 am GMT+7

Vietnam pushes renewable energy with focus on solar power

Vietnam is grappling to generate enough energy to power the economy.
August 26, 2016 | 05:16 pm GMT+7

Women's wisdom crucial to beating climate change, researchers say

In the Indian community of Mahewa, when monsoon floods come, women start to eat and drink as little as possible.
May 06, 2016 | 09:31 am GMT+7

Vietnam's SMEs gain access to $90 million loan package

The Ministry of Planning and Investment launched a fund worth VND2 trillion (about $90 million) this morning to promote the development of small and medium enterprises.
April 22, 2016 | 04:31 pm GMT+7
 
