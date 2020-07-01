VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Sharp to launch new solar power plant in central Vietnam

By Nguyen Quy   July 1, 2020 | 07:40 pm GMT+7
Sharp to launch new solar power plant in central Vietnam
Solar power panels at the BIM Solar Power Complex in Ninh Thuan Province, central Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

Japanese electronics giant Sharp Corporation will begin operating a 45 MW solar power plant in the central province of Ninh Thuan in July.

The plant is a joint venture between Sharp Energy Solutions Corp., a subsidiary of Sharp Corporation, Vietnam’s T&T Group JSC and its affiliate Ninh Thuan Energy Industry JSC.

The new solar plant is expected to generate 76,373 MWh of electricity per year, enough to meet the average annual demand of 40,500 Vietnamese households. It can offset the equivalent of 25,458 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions a year, Sharp said in a recent statement.

Japanese news agency Kyodo News quoted a spokesman of the giant as saying that Sharp has been pushing its solar power business in Asia, having built plants in Thailand, Indonesia and Mongolia, on the back of expected growth in consumption of electricity.

Solar power currently accounts for 0.01 percent of Vietnam’s total power output, but the government plans to increase the ratio to 3.3 percent by 2030 and 20 percent by 2050.

Vietnam currently relies largely on hydropower and thermal power for its electricity needs, but its hydropower potential is almost fully exploited and oil and gas reserves are running low.

Under its energy development plan, Vietnam aims to have renewables, mainly solar and wind, account for 10.7 percent of total energy production by 2030.

Related News:

Tags:

Sharp

solar power plant

Ninh Thuan Province

central Vietnam

renewable energy

Sharp Corporation

clean energy

 

Read more

Coteccons begins new chapter, hopefully, after resolving feud with shareholders

Coteccons begins new chapter, hopefully, after resolving feud with shareholders

GoViet appoints new general manager

GoViet appoints new general manager

Government to sell its shares in Vietnam's largest brewer

Government to sell its shares in Vietnam's largest brewer

Japanese retailer Muji to make Saigon debut

Japanese retailer Muji to make Saigon debut

Vietnam ride-hailing market sees new entrant

Vietnam ride-hailing market sees new entrant

Foxconn eyes development of $319 million workers housing

Foxconn eyes development of $319 million workers housing

Cut registration fees for imported cars, EuroCham pleads

Cut registration fees for imported cars, EuroCham pleads

Vietnamese firm eyes $1 billion elevated road project in HCMC

Vietnamese firm eyes $1 billion elevated road project in HCMC

 
go to top