renewable energy
Sharp to build giant solar plant in Vietnam as country pledges to adopt clean energy
The plant is expected to start operations in September and generate enough power for over 32,600 households.
Thailand's biggest solar firm plans $1.76 bln in Vietnam wind projects
The company is targeting revenue growth of 25 percent per year.
Global coalition petitions to end fossil power in Vietnam as deadly future looms
Coal power pollution could increase CO2 emissions in Vietnam by 20 times and doom global efforts to curb warming.
February 09, 2018 | 12:13 pm GMT+7
Solar power construction takes off in Vietnam after nuclear plans scrapped
The government is trying to nurture solar energy as the country's main source of electrical output.
February 06, 2018 | 03:41 pm GMT+7
Global coal price hike could cost Vietnam $1.27 billion per year: report
With clean-energy projects struggling to turn a profit, the country remains reliant on imported coal to fuel growth.
November 16, 2017 | 04:10 pm GMT+7
Jump in renewable energy jobs worldwide: agency
'In the last four years, for instance, the number of jobs in the solar and wind sectors combined has more than doubled.'
May 24, 2017 | 08:10 am GMT+7
Vietnam faces shaky energy future as coal-fired power remains dominant
As hydropower reaches its maximum capacity, the renewable energy sector remains immature and nuclear power seems out of reach.
May 18, 2017 | 04:36 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese province green-lights $35 mln solar plant
The domestically-funded plant brings Vietnam one step closer to its aim of generating 10 percent of electricity from renewable sources by 2030.
May 14, 2017 | 03:47 pm GMT+7
Work spins into action at $80 mln wind power project in south-central Vietnam
The plant will be using the largest turbines ever to be installed in the country.
April 28, 2017 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnam among nations taking lead in clean energy - World Bank
Vietnam is emerging as a leader in the global race to switch to sustainable energy by 2030, the World Bank said.
February 24, 2017 | 12:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's wind power target blown off course by low profitability
Cheap electricity prices have literally taken the wind out of the sails of potential investors.
February 20, 2017 | 09:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam to focus more on wind energy to power growth
Renewable energy sources remain largely untapped across the country.
November 30, 2016 | 12:04 pm GMT+7
Facing donors, Vietnam urged to rethink coal-fueled growth
International partners say what Vietnam desperately needs is better policy.
October 27, 2016 | 01:00 am GMT+7
World Bank offers ray of light to promote solar power in HCMC
Renewable energy accounts for only 0.1 percent of Ho Chi Minh City’s electricity consumption.
October 25, 2016 | 08:35 pm GMT+7
Vietnam pushes renewable energy with focus on solar power
Vietnam is grappling to generate enough energy to power the economy.
August 26, 2016 | 05:16 pm GMT+7
