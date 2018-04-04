VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Landmark Saigon cathedral asks community to chip in for renovation work

April 4, 2018 | 07:41 am GMT+7
The church has only raised half of the money it needs for the restoration project.
Tags: Vietnam Ho Chi Minh City Saigon Notre Dame Cathedral church Saigon church Vietnam travel
 
View more

The oldest man in the world is named in Japan

Rumor of historical Hanoi market being turned into shopping mall sparks outcry

700-year-old Vietnamese fishing village on verge of being wiped off the map

'They just never talk about it': Sex-ed chat with Vietnamese teenagers reveals the taboo

 
go to top