VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

'They just never talk about it': Sex-ed chat with Vietnamese teenagers reveals the taboo

April 7, 2018 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Half of surveyed Vietnamese teenagers said they've had sex, but adults don't seem ready to have THE talk with their kids.
Tags: Vietnam sex education Vietnam sex ed sexuality
 
View more

Landmark Saigon cathedral asks community to chip in for renovation work

Get ready to laugh at Hanoi's first improv comedy class

Millions of snails invade southern Vietnamese beach

How the Carina blaze disaster unfolded in just 13 minutes

 
go to top