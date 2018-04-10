VnExpress International
Rumor of historical Hanoi market being turned into shopping mall sparks outcry

By Nguyen Bac   April 10, 2018 | 02:40 pm GMT+7
Traders are in a panic at over-a-century-old Dong Xuan Market, but authorities claim the rumor is groundless.
