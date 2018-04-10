The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
All section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Video
Recommendation
More Saigonese start ‘sun bathing’ on their roofs
2 June 2018
Love of the ring: undying passion in Vietnam’s dying circus industry
1 June 2018
Go figure: Another major change in telephone numbering coming up
1 June 2018
That sinking feeling again: Erosion exacts more toll in Vietnam’s Mekong Delta
31 May 2018
Cockroach milk is nutrient-rich and could be the next superfood
31 May 2018
700-year-old Vietnamese fishing village on verge of being wiped off the map
By
Nguyen Dong, Nhung Nguyen
April 10, 2018 | 10:00 am GMT+7
The cuturally-rich village of Nam O has been blocked off from the sea to make way for a luxury resort.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Vietnam
Nam O
Da Nang
tourism
destruction
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
Your comment
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
Your comment
0
/1000
View more
NASA developing robot bees for Mars exploration
Get to grips with this unique corn market that opens 24/7
The oldest man in the world is named in Japan
Rumor of historical Hanoi market being turned into shopping mall sparks outcry
Reading:
700-year-old Vietnamese fishing village on verge of being wiped off the map
|
Go
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World