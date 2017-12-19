VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Inside the summer villa of Vietnam's last emperor

By Phong Vinh   December 19, 2017 | 03:31 pm GMT+7
In Vietnam's highlands resort town of Da Lat, the former summer residence of Emperor Bao Dai has been turned into a museum. 
Tags: bao dai emperor the last emperor da lat summer villa
 
View more

Southern Vietnam prepares for Typhoon Tembin to hit late on Christmas

Vietnamese town sets record for building Christmas tree... out of clay pots

'Surviving' the cold snap in tropical Vietnam

The story of a Vietnamese teacher who's smaller than his students

 
go to top