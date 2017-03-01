The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
emperor
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Inside the summer villa of Vietnam's last emperor
In Vietnam's highlands resort town of Da Lat, the former summer residence of Emperor Bao Dai has been turned into a museum.
Japan emperor to abdicate in April 2019
Japan's Emperor Akihito will step down on April 30, 2019, the prime minister announced Friday.
Vietnam welcomes Japan emperor, empress in first visit
Vietnam's President Tran Dai Quang greeted Emperor Akihito and his wife Michiko at an official ceremony Wednesday.
March 01, 2017 | 03:07 pm GMT+7