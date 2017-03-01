VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag emperor
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Inside the summer villa of Vietnam's last emperor

In Vietnam's highlands resort town of Da Lat, the former summer residence of Emperor Bao Dai has been turned into a museum. 

Japan emperor to abdicate in April 2019

Japan's Emperor Akihito will step down on April 30, 2019, the prime minister announced Friday.

Vietnam welcomes Japan emperor, empress in first visit

Vietnam's President Tran Dai Quang greeted Emperor Akihito and his wife Michiko at an official ceremony Wednesday.
March 01, 2017 | 03:07 pm GMT+7
 
go to top