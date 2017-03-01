VnExpress International
Vietnam welcomes Japan emperor, empress in first visit

By VnExpress   March 1, 2017 | 03:07 pm GMT+7

Vietnam's President Tran Dai Quang greeted Emperor Akihito and his wife Michiko at an official ceremony Wednesday.

vietnam-welcomes-japan-emperor-empress-in-first-visit

Children in Hanoi wave flags at Japan's Emperor Akihito and Vietnam’s President Tran Dai Quang. Akihito and his wife arrived in Vietnam on Tuesday and are scheduled to stay until March 5. They plan to meet families of Japanese soldiers who stayed after World War II and to travel to Hue, the former citadel in central Vietnam.
vietnam-welcomes-japan-emperor-empress-in-first-visit-1

The two leaders check the honor guards.
vietnam-welcomes-japan-emperor-empress-in-first-visit-2

Empress Michiko with Vietnam’s First Lady Nguyen Thi Hien.
vietnam-welcomes-japan-emperor-empress-in-first-visit-3

Emperor Akihito holds talks with President Tran Dai Quang inside the Presidential Palace.
vietnam-welcomes-japan-emperor-empress-in-first-visit-4

Akihito and his wife bow at President Ho Chi Minh's mausoleum.

Photos by VnExpress/Giang Huy

Vietnam diplomacy emperor Japan
 
