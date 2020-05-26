Meet the first king of Vietnam's last royal dynasty

Gia Long was the first emperor (reigning 1802- 1820) of the Nguyen Dynasty, Vietnam’s last royal family (1802-1945).
The exhibition is organized at the museum in the Hue Citadel in the central town of Hue on occassion of the king's 200th death anniversary, and will last until the end of August.
On the stock of the musket, it says: “A property of Gia Long before he became king. Now a gift for the reign of Emperor Minh Mang and will be passed on from generations to generations.”
Minh Mang is the second emperor of the Nguyen Dynasty, reining 1820-1839.
The royal seal, which is made of ceramic and coated with gold, was used by Emperor Gia Long to stamp documents and directives.
The urn used to burn agar wood with two bronze vases were a part of the Giao ritual under the Nguyen Dynasty. The Giao ritual was held to propitiate the sky, the earth and other deities. It was the most important feudal ritual that took place annually in spring.
The exhibition devotes a section to different types of bricks that Gia Long chose to build the Hue Citadel and his tomb. It is said that Gia Long and his assistants designed everything themselves to build the citadel.