VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag da lat
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Inside the summer villa of Vietnam's last emperor

In Vietnam's highlands resort town of Da Lat, the former summer residence of Emperor Bao Dai has been turned into a museum. 

Is Vietnam's honeymoon kingdom losing some of its charm?

A sharp increase in visitors in recent years has clearly changed the once quiet Da Lat.
 
go to top