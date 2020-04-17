VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Friend in deed: Hanoi supermarket sells things for ‘zero’
 
 

Friend in deed: Hanoi supermarket sells things for ‘zero’

Friend in deed: Hanoi supermarket sells things for ‘zero’

By Anh Phu, Hoang Huy   April 17, 2020 | 07:09 pm GMT+7
In a rare humanitarian gesture during the Covid-19 pandemic, a Hanoi supermarket fixes “zero” price tags on essential items to help the needy.

Tags:

coronavirus Covid-19 infection poverty hunger Vietnam poor people assistance food
 
View more

It's a girl: white rhino delivered in southern Vietnam

A young man loves his job of growing tea

Mekong Delta reed brooms venture abroad

Asia's longest Reclining Buddha on pagoda roof

 
go to top