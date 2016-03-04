VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag infection
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Southeast Asia needs to up its game to combat Zika: experts

Vietnam is listed among countries with 'possible endemic transmission or evidence of local mosquito-borne Zika infections'.

Questions grow about Zika's risk to future pregnancy

Few women have competed in the Olympics while pregnant, but the suspicion that the Zika virus in mothers is ...
 
go to top