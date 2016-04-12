The most read Vietnamese newspaper
hunger
Deadly typhoon that struck Vietnam among world’s most neglected crises of 2017
70 million people were trapped in the 10 least covered disasters of 2017, from hunger in North Korea to flooding in Peru, says CARE.
PM wants to transform Vietnam from ‘beautiful girl’ to ‘economic tiger’
The prime minister added that no one should be left behind as he envisions Vietnam as a happy and prosperous ...
1,000 days into Yemen's 'forgotten' war, NGOs urge action
Three quarters of the Yemeni population now rely on aid to survive.
December 20, 2017 | 09:51 am GMT+7
Hundreds of thousands of children in S. Sudan hungry as drought bites
The United Nations has declared a famine in some parts of South Sudan, where nearly half the population - some 5.5 million people, face food shortages. South Sudan has been hit by ...
March 28, 2017 | 08:29 am GMT+7
World faces worst humanitarian crisis since WWII: UN
'Without collective and coordinated global efforts, people will simply starve to death.'
March 13, 2017 | 01:41 pm GMT+7
1.4 million children face famine in four countries: UNICEF
The children's agency has been appealing for quick action saying 'many lives' can be saved.
February 21, 2017 | 10:39 am GMT+7
Going hungry in South Sudan
The United Nations World Food Program warns hunger in South Sudan can almost double due to drought and a collapsing economy.
May 12, 2016 | 11:46 am GMT+7
Provincial governance performance improves "insignificantly": 2015 PAPI
Findings from the 2015 Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index or PAPI Report, released today, show declines at the national level in five out of the six ...
April 12, 2016 | 10:08 am GMT+7
