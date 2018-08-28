Football fans burst out in joy as Vietnam advances to Asiad 2018 semifinal

VnExpress International
Football fans celebrate as Vietnam advances to Asiad 2018 semifinal
 
 

By Staff reporters   August 28, 2018 | 09:08 am GMT+7
Fans scream, wave flags and burn flares to celebrate Vietnam's late goal into Syria's net on Monday night.

Vietnam wins 2 golds in pencak silat at Asian Games

Vietnamese fans despondent, but proud of their team

Fans shrug off semifinal loss, celebrate team's mojo in Hanoi

Vietnam football Asiad 2018 fans Asian Games sports Syria
 
