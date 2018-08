Football fans burst out in joy as Vietnam advances to Asiad 2018 semifinal Football fans celebrate as Vietnam advances to Asiad 2018 semifinal

Football fans burst out in joy as Vietnam advances to Asiad 2018 semifinal

By Staff reporters August 28, 2018 | 09:08 am GMT+7

Fans scream, wave flags and burn flares to celebrate Vietnam's late goal into Syria's net on Monday night.