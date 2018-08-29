VnExpress International
Video
Vietnam fans carry football stars on their heads
 
 

Vietnam fans carry football stars on their heads

Vietnam fans carry football stars on their heads

August 29, 2018 | 04:01 pm GMT+7
Thrilled with the exploits of the Vietnamese football team, fans are cutting their favorite football stars into their heads.

Vietnam wins 2 golds in pencak silat at Asian Games

Vietnam wins 2 golds in pencak silat at Asian Games

Vietnamese fans despondent, but proud of their team

Vietnamese fans despondent, but proud of their team

Fans shrug off semifinal loss, celebrate team's mojo in Hanoi

Fans shrug off semifinal loss, celebrate team’s mojo in Hanoi

Vietnamese fans despondent, but proud of their team

Diehard Vietnam fans ignore heavy rain to cheer team

Hanoi, Saigon a sea of red as Vietnam plays Asiad semis

Pans and toy trumpets: This is how Vietnam cheers historic football victory

