Video
Heavy rain can't stop fans from cheering up Olympic soccer team
 
 

Diehard Vietnam fans ignore heavy rain to cheer team

August 29, 2018 | 06:15 pm GMT+7
A heavy downpour and gusty winds failed to deter fans from vociferously supporting Vietnam’s Asiad football team in Saigon on Wednesday.

Asian Games 2018

Vietnam wins 2 golds in pencak silat at Asian Games

Vietnamese fans despondent, but proud of their team

Fans shrug off semifinal loss, celebrate team’s mojo in Hanoi

Vietnamese fans despondent, but proud of their team

Hanoi, Saigon a sea of red as Vietnam plays Asiad semis

Vietnam fans carry football stars on their heads

Pans and toy trumpets: This is how Vietnam cheers historic football victory

