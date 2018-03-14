The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International
Vietnamese
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home
Khai lay in state for two days at the Independence Palace in Ho Chi Minh City for mourners to pay their respects.
This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest
The former prime minister will be buried next to his wife in the family cemetery in Ho Chi Minh City, near a ...
In a heartbeat: Doctors, police rush donated heart from Hanoi to Saigon
They had six hours to take the heart from one body and put it in another a thousand miles away.
March 20, 2018 | 12:04 pm GMT+7
Gold mine leaks toxic waste into central Vietnam river
Dozens of fish died after the river was polluted with mining tailings.
March 19, 2018 | 01:58 pm GMT+7
Fallen Vietnamese political star stands second trial for $35 million loss at PetroVietnam
Dinh La Thang has already been sentenced to 13 years behind bars for a separate graft case.
March 19, 2018 | 10:34 am GMT+7
Vietnamese godchild of Stephen Hawking remembers strict and loving father
The orphan said being chosen as his goddaughter ‘was the best random thing’ in her life.
March 18, 2018 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
55,000 coal stoves plague Hanoians with toxic smog
The data comes from a report issued by Hanoi’s Department of Natural Resources and Environment.
March 18, 2018 | 11:20 am GMT+7
Weekly roundup: In memory of My Lai victims and Gac Ma battle against China, former police chief busted in gambling case, and more
Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.
March 17, 2018 | 06:31 pm GMT+7
HCMC expects to pocket $1.3 million per month from hiking roadside car parking fees
Officials are hoping the higher fees will deter drivers from parking in the city center.
March 16, 2018 | 05:13 pm GMT+7
Historic Vietnam-Australia strategic partnership ignites hope for Vietnamese Down Under
Imported Vietnamese agricultural products and a strong stance on the East Sea are high on their agenda.
March 16, 2018 | 04:52 pm GMT+7
Shame and guilt of My Lai massacre must be kept alive: American veteran
Many young Americans today do not learn about this dark chapter of their history.
March 16, 2018 | 11:47 am GMT+7
Vietnamese survivors remember My Lai massacre with horror and confusion
Some people are trying to let things go, but others say they will never forget.
March 15, 2018 | 10:04 pm GMT+7
Ho Chi Minh City leader ‘startled’ after corruption probe reveals no violations
Thousands of complaints were investigated, but only one person showed ‘signs of corruption’.
March 15, 2018 | 06:18 pm GMT+7
Vietnam investigates rumor that woman and unborn baby died during 'natural' home delivery
Doctors say an emerging trend of women shunning medical support is putting themselves and their babies at risk.
March 15, 2018 | 04:12 pm GMT+7
Vietnam, New Zealand pave way for strategic partnership to boost all-round cooperation
Leaders from both countries are backing education and trade to drive their relationship to the next level.
March 14, 2018 | 03:48 pm GMT+7
View more stories