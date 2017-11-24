The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
sports
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
On Hanoi's giant lake, amateurs stir up colorful boat race
More than 400 contestants gathered for the first rowing race on the West Lake.
Swiss win inaugural team gold, Norway set medals record
Norway and Germany top the medals table on 13 golds.
Russian ice princess 'can't believe' fairytale Olympic gold
Teenage sensation Alina Zagitova beat two-time world champion Evgenia Medvedeva to claim Russia's first gold at Pyeongchang.
February 23, 2018 | 03:52 pm GMT+7
Qatar edges past South Korea to take third place playoff at U23 Asian Cup
One goal was enough to separate the teams after South Korea missed a penalty.
January 26, 2018 | 06:16 pm GMT+7
Vietnam keeps the dream alive by reaching semifinals of U23 Asian Cup
Football fans have gone wild after Vietnam's dramatic 5-3 penalty shootout win over Iraq.
January 20, 2018 | 11:26 pm GMT+7
Vietnam battles through to quarterfinals of U23 Asian Cup for first time
A hard-fought draw against Syria has got fans singing the team's praises, including the PM!
January 18, 2018 | 09:50 am GMT+7
Meet the 20-yr-old 'hero' who scored Vietnam’s historic winner at U23 Asian Cup
‘I respect all players but I'm not scared of them.’
January 15, 2018 | 02:59 pm GMT+7
Olympic flame stops in Seoul on journey to Pyeongchang
The outlook for next month's sporting extravaganza has brightened since North Korea confirmed its participation.
January 13, 2018 | 04:39 pm GMT+7
HCMC wants $687 mln budget to host Southeast Asia’s biggest sports event
The city says it will need three new venues to host the SEA Games in 2021, but Hanoi claims it could organize the event for a tenth of the cost.
January 10, 2018 | 02:00 pm GMT+7
How to log in to Facebook, Asian TV dramas top Google searches in Vietnam for 2017
The search engine also reveals that Vietnamese care about storms, education and the sexiest women alive.
December 14, 2017 | 06:22 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese boxer wins historic WBC Asia Super Flyweight title
He knocked out his Indonesian opponent in just 45 seconds to become the first Vietnamese boxer to hold a WBC title.
November 24, 2017 | 10:09 am GMT+7
Hundreds of football fans crowd airport as Manchester United legends arrive in Hanoi
Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes will be attending the opening ceremony of a new football training center in Vietnam.
November 20, 2017 | 10:10 am GMT+7
Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs to coach Vietnam football academy
The 13-time Premier League champion will be making two coaching trips per year to Vietnam.
November 14, 2017 | 10:19 am GMT+7
170 foreign athletes set sail from Hong Kong with Nha Trang on the horizon
The teams will dock in the Vietnamese resort town over the weekend before heading back.
October 19, 2017 | 10:34 am GMT+7
Perfect jump: Young Hanoians get high on parachutes
The students spent four months preparing for their 2,600 feet jump from helicopters.
October 07, 2017 | 04:26 pm GMT+7
View more stories
Get Newsletter