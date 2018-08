Hanoi, Saigon a sea of red as Vietnam plays Asiad semis Fans fill up Hanoi, Saigon streets as Vietnam plays first Asiad semifinal

Hanoi, Saigon a sea of red as Vietnam plays Asiad semis

By Staff reporters August 29, 2018 | 05:21 pm GMT+7

Fans took to the streets in waves of red and yellow as Vietnam began playing its first ever Asian Games semifinal, against South Korea.