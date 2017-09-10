VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Enter Saigon's twilight zone before the city wakes up

By Fat Lam, Thanh Nguyen, Nhung Nguyen   September 10, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
The early bird can catch the proverbial worm before the morning madness takes over.
Tags: Vietnam Ho Chi Minh City Saigon tourism lifetsyle
 
View more

As Floridians face Irma's wrath, Cubans swim through its aftermath

Thousands flood opening of H&M's first Vietnam store

Saigon's Captain Sidewalk under police protection as death threats mount

In Vietnam's resort town, hidden causeway leads to the land of the Sea Goddess

 
go to top