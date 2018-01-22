The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Video
Recommendation
Vietnam rolls up sleeves to finish new Ha Long Bay airport
18 Jan 2018
An architectural gem hidden in the heart of Saigon
15 Jan 2018
Vietnamese gov’t worker takes on puncture scammers with DIY nail sweeper
14 Jan 2018
Disabled Hanoi teacher masters the art of calligraphy... with his mouth
By
Tran Quang
January 22, 2018 | 07:00 am GMT+7
Losing the use of his hands has not held back this inspirational teacher in Hanoi.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
disabled
disability
teacher
chuong my
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
Your comment
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
Your comment
0
/1000
View more
Vietnam's U-23 Asian Cup quarterfinals victory: best moments
Vietnamese football fans take to streets to celebrate national team’s victory
Take a look at the future of robotic waitressing in Vietnam
Time stands still at leprosy colony in northern Vietnam
Reading:
Disabled Hanoi teacher masters the art of calligraphy... with his mouth
|
Go
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World