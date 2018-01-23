VnExpress International
Vietnam captain says fighting spirit is greatest strength ahead of U23 Asian Cup showdown

By AFC   January 23, 2018 | 04:14 pm GMT+7
Check out how the Vietnamese football team has prepared for the semifinal against Qatar with captain Luong Xuan Truong.

