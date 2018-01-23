The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Video
Recommendation
Vietnam rolls up sleeves to finish new Ha Long Bay airport
18 Jan 2018
Logistics nightmare as trucks stuck for hours at Vietnam’s biggest port
16 Jan 2018
From scorpions to skinks: HCMC Food Fest chefs up the weird and wonderful
16 Jan 2018
Vietnam-Qatar U23 Asian Cup semifinal recap: the best goals
By
Staff reporters
January 23, 2018 | 06:19 pm GMT+7
Vietnam won over a 4-3 penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw, storming to the U23 Asian Cup final.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
U23 Asian Cup
Fans across Vietnam storm streets to celebrate Vietnam's win over Qatar in U23 Asian Cup
Vietnam storms to U23 Asian Cup final after beating Qatar on penalties
Live from the stadium: 4,000 fans cheering on Vietnam in U23 Asian Cup semifinal
See more
Tags:
Vietnam
football
Asian Cup
U23
semifinal
Qatar
AFC U23
soccer
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
Your comment
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
Your comment
0
/1000
View more
Vietnam captain says fighting spirit is greatest strength ahead of U23 Asian Cup showdown
Flying fish: Saigoneers lose themselves in a cloud of colorful koinobori
Disabled Hanoi teacher masters the art of calligraphy... with his mouth
Vietnam's U23 Asian Cup quarterfinals victory: best moments
Reading:
Vietnam-Qatar U23 Asian Cup semifinal recap: the best goals
|
Go
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World