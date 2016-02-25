VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag disability
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Disabled Hanoi teacher masters the art of calligraphy... with his mouth

Losing the use of his hands has not held back this inspirational teacher in Hanoi. 

Disabled call for better service attitude on public transport

Vietnam is not an easy place to get about for people with disabilities.

A distant ballot box and the invisible votes from a wheelchair

I am disabled and sometimes I have to put up with discrimination. It has become a hobby of mine to see how other people similar to me engage in big national events, such as the ...
April 15, 2016 | 08:01 am GMT+7

People with disabilities use art to speak up about their rights

The 13th charitable art program “One Heart-One World” was held in Hanoi on April 7 to call for public support of disadvantaged people.
April 09, 2016 | 08:10 am GMT+7

Travel on wheelchair pulled by dogs

Bui Van Hue lost his legs in an accident at sea. He trained three dogs to help moving his wheelchair.
February 25, 2016 | 05:25 pm GMT+7
 
go to top