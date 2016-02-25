The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Travel on wheelchair pulled by dogs
February 25, 2016 | 05:25 pm GMT+7
Bui Van Hue lost his legs in an accident at sea. He trained three dogs to help moving his wheelchair.
"dog
vietnam
disability
disable
wheelchair pulled by dog
quang ngai"
