Disabled Hanoi teacher masters the art of calligraphy... with his mouth

Losing the use of his hands has not held back this inspirational teacher in Hanoi. 

Pyongyang university needs non-US teachers as travel ban leaves staff shortages

'A number of organizations are unwilling to approve staff to travel.'

HCMC asks native English teachers to put away audiovisual equipment

The city said primary school students should have more opportunities to speak English directly with their teachers.
September 16, 2017 | 05:13 pm GMT+7

Working on egg shells: Saigon teacher creates art the delicate way

Nguyen Thanh Tam could not afford fancy teaching props. So he got creative.
January 03, 2017 | 11:35 am GMT+7

Teachers brave fierce river to reach school on remote island

Regardless of the severe weather and lurching boats, teachers from Nghi Giang Primary School (Nghi Xuan, Ha Tinh province) are battling to provide an education for their students.
April 05, 2016 | 03:29 pm GMT+7
 
