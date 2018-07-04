VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Central Vietnam battles four forest fires
 
 

Central Vietnam battles four consecutive forest fires

Central Vietnam battles four consecutive forest fires

By Phan Ngan, Khanh Linh   July 4, 2018 | 09:17 am GMT+7
Prolonged dry and hot weather and under-equipped firefighters made it difficult to put out the blazes.

Heat wave 2018

Heat wave impacts continue to burn north central Vietnam

Heat wave impacts continue to burn north central Vietnam

Vietnam farmers switch to night shift to escape scorching sun

Vietnam farmers switch to night shift to escape scorching sun

Summer makes it hot for Hanoians

Summer makes it hot for Hanoians

See more

Tags:

Vietnam fires forest fires Vietnam heat Nghe An Ha Tinh
 
View more

How to peel and eat ‘exotic’ fruits in Vietnam

500-year-old water wells reflect Cham’s culture in Vietnam

Hanoi home-cooked food delivery scores big in late night World Cup matches

Summer makes it hot for Hanoians

 
go to top