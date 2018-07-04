VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Hanoi melts in the heat of over 40C
 
 

Summer makes it hot for Hanoians

Summer makes it hot for Hanoians

By Staff reporters   July 4, 2018 | 03:08 pm GMT+7
In the last few weeks, Hanoi and its residents have sweltered as never before, and finding some respite has been difficult.

Heat wave 2018

Heat wave impacts continue to burn north central Vietnam

Heat wave impacts continue to burn north central Vietnam

Vietnam farmers switch to night shift to escape scorching sun

Vietnam farmers switch to night shift to escape scorching sun

Heat wave sends power consumption to record high in northern Vietnam

Heat wave sends power consumption to record high in northern Vietnam

See more

Tags:

Vietnam Hanoi summer high temperature 40C heat wave
 
View more

Mekong delta provinces want more funds to tackle erosion

How to peel and eat ‘exotic’ fruits in Vietnam

500-year-old water wells reflect Cham’s culture in Vietnam

Hanoi home-cooked food delivery scores big in late night World Cup matches

 
go to top