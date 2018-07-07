VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
How to peel and eat ‘exotic’ fruits in Vietnam
 
 

How to peel and eat ‘exotic’ fruits in Vietnam

How to peel and eat ‘exotic’ fruits in Vietnam

By Dang Khoa   July 7, 2018 | 07:00 am GMT+7
Make your visit a fruitful one by learning to enjoy the country’s tropical offerings the way locals do.

Tags:

Vietnam Vietnamese fruits exotic fruits jackfruit durian pomelo ambarella rambutan dragon fruit Mangosteen custard apple langsat
 
View more

Saigon to use new technology in sewer upgrade

4,000 face starvation in flood-battered Vietnam province

Vietnam farmers switch to night shift to escape scorching sun

Mekong delta provinces want more funds to tackle erosion

 
go to top