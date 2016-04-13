VnExpress International
Fly over Vietnam's coastal town in a hot air balloon

For the first time tourists can travel around Phan Thiet City in the province of Binh Thuan, high up in the air. But it's not cheap.

Enter the dragon fruit: Australia beckons Vietnamese growers

Vietnam's fruit and vegetables exports are becoming a major revenue stream.

Vietnamese dragon fruit to enter Australian market

Australia said that the country is reviewing the possibility of importing dragon fruit from Vietnam, the Vietnam News Agency reported.
April 28, 2016 | 04:20 pm GMT+7

Farmers opt for red dragon fruit in hope of doubling profit from China

Many orchards in the Mekong Delta province of Long An have swapped their white dragon fruit for the red ones to get a better price for their crops.
April 13, 2016 | 04:18 pm GMT+7
 
