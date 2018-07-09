The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
All section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Video
Recommendation
Saigon cafés turn themselves into collectors’ museums
9 Aug 2018
When the floodgates open, it’s swimming time!
8 Aug 2018
Study finds plastic exposed to the sun emit greenhouse gases
7 Aug 2018
Suburbs remain submerged in Hanoi
6 Aug 2018
'Giant hands of Gods' hold up Vietnamese bridge
6 Aug 2018
Saigon to use new technology in sewer upgrade
Saigon to use new technology in sewer upgrade
Saigon to use new technology in sewer upgrade
By
Vu Doan
July 9, 2018 | 10:52 am GMT+7
There will be no need to dig up the whole area and it will cause minimal inconvenience to the public.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Ho Chi Minh City
Sewers
JICA
funding
Trenchless Technology
Drainage.
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
Your comment
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
Your comment
0
/1000
View more
This mountain version of pho has a tamarind twist
'There has never been a year like this'
Hanoi’s West Lake stinks again as fish die en masse
Heat wave impacts continue to burn north central Vietnam
Reading:
Saigon to use new technology in sewer upgrade
|
Go
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World