VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

'There has never been a year like this'

By Nhung Nguyen, Loc Chung   July 11, 2018 | 06:57 am GMT+7
Turns out the deadly floods and intense heat of the last few months are just part of a big bleak picture.

Tags:

Vietnam natural disasters Vietnam climate change Vietnam weather extreme weather climate change
 
View more

Hanoi’s West Lake stinks again as fish die en masse

Heat wave impacts continue to burn north central Vietnam

Saigon to use new technology in sewer upgrade

4,000 face starvation in flood-battered Vietnam province

 
go to top