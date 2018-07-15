VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
You can raise the World Cup trophy from the middle of Saigon
 
 

You can raise World Cup trophy from the middle of Saigon

You can raise World Cup trophy from the middle of Saigon

By Duy Quan   July 15, 2018 | 01:13 pm GMT+7
Snap a photo with the cup when you can.

Tags:

Vietnam World Cup Vietnam travel World Cup
 
View more

In Hanoi, ‘power rangers’ hit the streets on motorbikes

Vietnamese entrepreneur presents a Belarusian transport dream

Hanoi takes first step to reducing noise, air pollution

France fans in Hanoi overjoyed as country wins 2018 World Cup

 
go to top