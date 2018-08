In Hanoi, ‘power rangers’ hit the streets on motorbikes In Hanoi, ‘power rangers’ hit the streets on motorbikes

By Loc Chung July 18, 2018 | 05:21 pm GMT+7

Hanoi Power Corporation staff are driving through streets and alleys in Hanoi, offering guidance on efficient electricity use alongside repair work.