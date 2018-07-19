VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Robotic surgical arm lends a hand in Vietnam
 
 

Robotic surgical arm lends a hand in Vietnam

Robotic surgical arm lends a hand in Vietnam

By Cong Khang, Tuan Viet   July 19, 2018 | 04:41 pm GMT+7
Operations performed by a $3.14 million robotic arm are expensive, but worth it for those who can afford it.

Tags:

Vietnam Cho Ray healthcare robotic surgical arm hospitals
 
View more

Flash floods leave northern Vietnamese high and dry

Walk for a minute in enchanting Hoi An

Flash floods ravage north and central Vietnam

Vietnam deports American citizen arrested in SEZ law protest

 
go to top