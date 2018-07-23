VnExpress International
Flash floods leave northern Vietnamese high and dry

By Thanh Huyen, Tran Quang, Khanh Hoang   July 23, 2018 | 05:13 pm GMT+7
Storm Son Tinh turned into a depression as it made landfall last week, but it has still left many dead, missing and homeless in northern Vietnam.

