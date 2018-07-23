The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
All section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Video
Recommendation
When the floodgates open, it’s swimming time!
8 Aug 2018
Study finds plastic exposed to the sun emit greenhouse gases
7 Aug 2018
Suburbs remain submerged in Hanoi
6 Aug 2018
'Giant hands of Gods' hold up Vietnamese bridge
6 Aug 2018
Madame Thuy's dumplings: A tapioca treat from central Vietnam
4 Aug 2018
Flash floods leave northern Vietnamese high and dry
Flash floods leave northern Vietnamese high and dry
Flash floods leave northern Vietnamese high and dry
By
Thanh Huyen, Tran Quang, Khanh Hoang
July 23, 2018 | 05:13 pm GMT+7
Storm Son Tinh turned into a depression as it made landfall last week, but it has still left many dead, missing and homeless in northern Vietnam.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Son Tinh storm
flash floods
northern Vietnam
Yen Bai province
weather
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
Your comment
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
Your comment
0
/1000
View more
A tiger caretaker who grew into his job in Saigon
Laos dam tragedy toll still being counted
Cycling through colonial history in Hanoi
How to cross a river without a bridge
Reading:
Flash floods leave northern Vietnamese high and dry
|
Go
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World