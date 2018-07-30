The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
All section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Video
Recommendation
When the floodgates open, it’s swimming time!
8 Aug 2018
Study finds plastic exposed to the sun emit greenhouse gases
7 Aug 2018
Suburbs remain submerged in Hanoi
6 Aug 2018
'Giant hands of Gods' hold up Vietnamese bridge
6 Aug 2018
Madame Thuy's dumplings: A tapioca treat from central Vietnam
4 Aug 2018
A tiger caretaker who grew into his job in Saigon
A tiger caretaker who grew into his job
A tiger caretaker who grew into his job in Saigon
By
Minh Nhat
July 30, 2018 | 09:32 am GMT+7
An electronics student has spent 11 years taking care of tigers, an unexpected job becoming a passion.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Vietnam
tiger caretaker
Saigon Zoo
wildlife
animals
jobs
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
Your comment
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
Your comment
0
/1000
View more
Up and away: Vietnam is growing, literally
Study shows dehydration can impact cognitive thinking
Lao dam tragedy haunts locals after water levels subside
Presenting the Saigon Pho trio
Reading:
A tiger caretaker who grew into his job in Saigon
|
Go
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World