The chair repair shop that runs everywhere in Saigon

The 50-year-old man brings the chair repair service to your doorstep on a motorbike rickshaw.

Over 20 thousand businesses on hold in Q1/2016

In the first quarter of 2016, 20,044 businesses suspended activities, a 23.9 percent rise compared to Q1/2015, the ...
 
