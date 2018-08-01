VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Study shows dehydration can impact cognitive thinking
 
 

Study shows dehydration can impact cognitive thinking

Study shows dehydration can impact cognitive thinking

By Reuters   August 1, 2018 | 02:58 pm GMT+7
A study published in the Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise shows that even becoming mildly dehydrated can affect one's ability to think clearly.

Tags:

human health dehydration cognitive thinking biology science
 
View more

'Giant hands of Gods' hold up Vietnamese bridge

Madame Thuy's dumplings: A tapioca treat from central Vietnam

Bac Lieu Province burying itself in a mountain of waste

Up and away: Vietnam is growing, literally

 
go to top