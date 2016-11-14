VnExpress International
Myth busted: People smell as well as dogs

Humans have long been believed capable of detecting about 10,000 different odors. In fact, the number is closer to one trillion.

Fossils point to life on Earth 4 billion years ago

They formed between 3.77 and 4.29 billion years ago, and may have been the habitat for the planet's first life ...

Nature's tradeoffs: brawn v. brains, looks v. loyalty

Species boasting impressive protective gear were also not the brightest of beasts.
January 11, 2017 | 09:02 am GMT+7

Vietnamese primary school students win int'l math competition

Kids with a head for numbers have done their country proud.
November 14, 2016 | 03:41 pm GMT+7
 
