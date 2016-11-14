Vietnamese primary school students win int'l math competition

Vietnam's brightest mathematics students won first place at the 13th International Mathematics and Science Olympiad (IMSO) that took place from November 9-13 in Indonesia, the government's online news portal has reported.

Vietnamese primary school students took home seven gold, two silver and three bronze medals in mathematics, winning first place out of the 23 countries in the category.

The IMSO is a competition for primary school students aged under 13 years old. More than 400 contestants from 23 countries competed this year, with the strongest candidates from China, Singapore, the Netherlands and Iran.

Vietnamese students performed well in the mathematics category and managed to secure a third of the gold medals up for grabs.

When it came to science, the Vietnamese team won 10 silver and two bronze medals.

The seven students who claimed gold medals were all from primary schools in Hanoi.

The aim of the IMSO is to increase interest in mathematics and science and to develop problem-solving skills through participation in an international competition.

