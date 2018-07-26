VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Cycling through colonial history in Hanoi
 
 

Cycling through colonial history in Hanoi

Cycling through colonial history in Hanoi

By Loc Chung   July 26, 2018 | 08:35 am GMT+7
A French bicycle in mint condition could tell interesting stories about Hanoi if it could talk.

Tags:

Vintage bicycle French bicycle Camille Daudon Colonial history Hanoi Paul Anfray Saint-Hilaire-du-Harcouët.
 
View more

Lao dam tragedy haunts locals after water levels subside

Presenting the Saigon Pho trio

A tiger caretaker who grew into his job in Saigon

Laos dam tragedy toll still being counted

 
go to top