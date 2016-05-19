The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnam floods kill 26, cause damage estimated at $41 mln
Fifteen people were still missing and the search had been hampered by damage to roads from floods and landslides.
Flash floods kill 18, isolate towns in Northern Vietnam
Heavy rains and resulting flash floods have caused damages totaling $31 million.
Heavy rain leaves traffic floundering in Hanoi
A 90-minute downpour on Tuesday morning swamped many of the capital's main streets.
June 13, 2017 | 03:18 pm GMT+7
Brief hailstorms take northern Vietnam by surprise
A resident in Hanoi's outskirt district says it has been 15 years since he saw such big hailstones.
April 22, 2017 | 01:37 pm GMT+7
Wild peach blossoms brighten misty mountains in northwestern Vietnam
A pink canopy of flowers has bloomed ahead of the New Year.
January 13, 2017 | 02:36 pm GMT+7
Northern Vietnam to be hit by multiple cold snaps
Cold spells are set to hit northern provinces over the next 10 days.
December 01, 2016 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Cold weather's back in northern Vietnam, and it's going to stay for a while
The cold spell won't be going anywhere until the end of November; so stay warm.
November 24, 2016 | 04:20 pm GMT+7
Typhoon Sarika barrels toward Vietnam as another storm brews
One of the strongest storms in recent years will bring heavy rains to northern Vietnam.
October 17, 2016 | 09:40 pm GMT+7
Multiple-murder suspect nabbed in northern Vietnam after month on the run
Police say the suspect has confessed to beating a woman to death and drowning three children.
September 05, 2016 | 11:41 am GMT+7
Trafficking of Vietnamese women for sex and marriage expands across region: expert
The trafficking of women to China for sex work or forced marriage is expanding across Vietnam, an expert said, predicting that more Vietnamese women will be trafficked across ...
May 19, 2016 | 11:44 am GMT+7
