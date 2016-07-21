The most read Vietnamese newspaper
In a heartbeat: Doctors, police rush donated heart from Hanoi to Saigon
They had six hours to take the heart from one body and put it in another a thousand miles away.
Mini cars drive away children's fears of surgery
Clinics in France are experimenting with ways of avoiding anti-anxiety medication for children before an operation.
60-year-old woman becomes Vietnam’s oldest mother
She hit menopause several years ago but did not give up on her dream of motherhood.
February 27, 2018 | 06:00 pm GMT+7
7-year-old Vietnamese makes the ‘unbelievable’ happen by giving away her eyes
The girl, who died of a brain tumor last week, has given two adults clear vision for the first time in many years.
February 27, 2018 | 11:43 am GMT+7
Vietnamese father beats doctors after being banned from filming wife giving birth
The husband and a gang of 10 assaulted two doctors who had successfully delivered his baby.
February 22, 2018 | 11:52 am GMT+7
4 premature infants die of septic shock at Vietnamese hospital: police
The newborns all died on the same morning, an incident the hospital’s director has described as ‘not unusual.’
November 21, 2017 | 10:24 am GMT+7
Hanoi hospital tells man to have his 'vagina' stitched up
The patient decided the obstetrics department wasn't the place to go for an injured finger.
October 31, 2017 | 11:33 am GMT+7
Multi-million-dollar hospital project left to rot in northern Vietnam
The unfinished public hospital is six years late but the government said it will not be entitled to more funding until 2020.
August 09, 2017 | 11:02 am GMT+7
Dengue outbreak reaches crisis point with patients wedging into Hanoi hospitals
The hallways at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases have been turned into wards to cope with 1,000 new cases every day.
August 08, 2017 | 03:03 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese woman has 6 teeth removed only to find they had nothing to do with jaw pains
Doctors said she was suffering from a trapped nerve and performed surgery to stop the pain.
August 07, 2017 | 02:29 pm GMT+7
Ho Chi Minh City ranks best, worst hospitals
The recent announcement represents the first time the government assessment was made public.
February 12, 2017 | 07:59 pm GMT+7
Bad attitudes leave Vietnamese medical staff in hot water
The Ministry of Health penalized more than 15,000 staff in the first half of 2016 after complaints from patients and their families.
July 21, 2016 | 05:07 pm GMT+7
