Leading Saigon hospital springs elaborate Tet surprise on patients

The 200-meter path in Cho Ray Hospital (District 5, HCMC) is blooming with many colors as chrysanthemums, yellow ochna (or yellow mai) and other flowers of various hues being placed outside thatched huts and other structures created to highlight the nation’s Lunar New Year traditions. The "flower path" will grace the hospital from January 7 to January 28.

This is the first time such an elaborate decoration has been attempted, hospital authorities said, adding that it aimed to ease patients’ homesickness and worries, especially during the Tet holiday, which peaks on January 25.