VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Leading Saigon hospital springs elaborate Tet surprise on patients

By Huu Khoa   January 14, 2020 | 08:57 am GMT+7

Saigon’s Cho Ray Hospital has decorated a 200 m path with floral arrangements and other cultural motifs in a big Tet surprise.

The 200-meter flowery path in Cho Ray Hospital (District 5, HCMC), with many pots of yellow apricot blossoms, chrysanthemums standing next to decorative Tet’s shops, opens from January 7 to January 28.

The 200-meter path in Cho Ray Hospital (District 5, HCMC) is blooming with many colors as chrysanthemums, yellow ochna (or yellow mai) and other flowers of various hues being placed outside thatched huts and other structures created to highlight the nation’s Lunar New Year traditions. The "flower path" will grace the hospital from January 7 to January 28.

This is the first time such an elaborate decoration has been attempted, hospital authorities said, adding that it aimed to ease patients’ homesickness and worries, especially during the Tet holiday, which peaks on January 25.
With his father hospitalised, Nguyen Van Nam from the southern Tra Vinh province took his children out to the flowery path after lunch. This is the first time I see such a beautiful spring’s flowery path in a hospital. Tet’s spirits are all over the place. Seeing this, I feel a little homesick. I hope that my father would get better soon so that the family can return home in time for Tet, said he.

Nguyen Van Nam (in blue) from the southern province of Tra Vinh, whose father is hospitalized, takes his children out to enjoy the flower path. "This is the first time I see such a beautiful spring in a hospital. The Tet spirit is all over the place. Seeing this, I feel a little homesick. I hope that my father gets better soon so that the family can return home in time for Tet."
A farm-house decoration with apricot blossoms by rheumatology department encouraged patients, wishing them strong muscles, sturdy bones, flexible joints.

A farm-house decoration with flower pots outside and a table with tea pots and cups inside near the rheumatology department wishes patients "strong muscles, sturdy bones and flexible joints."
Hong Loi, a nurse of hepatology department, decorated the blossoms. After a stressful day, when I finish the shift, looking at the path makes me feel relaxed, and looking at my patients enjoying it makes me very happy, she said.

Hong Loi, a nurse of hepatology department, helps with the decorations. "After a stressful day, when I finish the shift, looking at the path makes me feel relaxed, and looking at my patients enjoying it makes me very happy." 
Since the flowery path’s introduction, Le Van Thanh took his wife out for a walk here every day. I have taken care of my wife in the hospital for 2 months. I’m not sure if doctors would let us go home for the holiday, but even if we have to stay, I feel much less homesick with Tet’s spirit all over the place. Doctors here have been very friendly to us, he said.

Since the flower path opened, Le Van Thanh has been taking his indisposed wife out for a walk every day. "I have taken care of my wife in the hospital for two months now. I’m not sure if doctors would let us go home for the holiday, but even if we have to stay, I feel much less homesick with the Tet spirit here," he said.
Patients frequently go out to enjoy Tet’s decorations here.

A tree festooned with red "lucky money" envelopes and other decorations on the flower path.
A patient having fresh air beside a blossom decoration.

A patient enjoys being outdoors on the flower path.
Pham Vinh Loc, the hospital’s sanitation worker, asked his co-worker to take a picture for him. Even after years of working here, I was completely surprised by the hospital this year. The flowery path is too beautiful. I’m sure that patients here would not be worried anymore if staying in hospital would feel like spring travelling like this.

Pham Vinh Loc, a sanitation worker at the hospital, asks his colleague to take a picture. "After so many years of working here, I was completely surprised by the hospital this year. The path is very beautiful. I’m sure that patients here would not be worried anymore if staying in the hospital feels like spring’s here."
Doctors of the haematology department scheduled for a photo together at the flowery path with red Ao Dai, Vietnamese traditional dress.

Doctors of the haematology department take a selfie, dressed uniformly in yellow and red ao dai, the Vietnamese traditional dress.
During the weekends, the hospital’s staff usually take their family members to visit the path and take pictures here.

During the weekends, the hospital’s staff bring their family members to enjoy the special Tet arrangements. 
Related News:
Tags: Vietnam HCMC Tet decorations hospitals Lunar New Year festivity healthcare Cho Ray Hospital
 
Read more
Two women jailed for trafficking teenage girls to China as brides

Two women jailed for trafficking teenage girls to China as brides

Vietnamese airports screen visitors' temperature amid Chinese pneumonia scare

Vietnamese airports screen visitors' temperature amid Chinese pneumonia scare

Da Lat stops construction of unauthorized glass bridge

Da Lat stops construction of unauthorized glass bridge

Wives and other ruses to avoid drunk-driving fines

Wives and other ruses to avoid drunk-driving fines

20 investigated for murder in clash with Hanoi police

20 investigated for murder in clash with Hanoi police

Property developer arrested in southern Vietnam for scamming customers

Property developer arrested in southern Vietnam for scamming customers

Australian man caught robbing Saigon language center

Australian man caught robbing Saigon language center

Former Da Nang leaders jailed over land management violations

Former Da Nang leaders jailed over land management violations

 
go to top