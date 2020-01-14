Leading Saigon hospital springs elaborate Tet surprise on patients

|
The 200-meter path in Cho Ray Hospital (District 5, HCMC) is blooming with many colors as chrysanthemums, yellow ochna (or yellow mai) and other flowers of various hues being placed outside thatched huts and other structures created to highlight the nation’s Lunar New Year traditions. The "flower path" will grace the hospital from January 7 to January 28.
This is the first time such an elaborate decoration has been attempted, hospital authorities said, adding that it aimed to ease patients’ homesickness and worries, especially during the Tet holiday, which peaks on January 25.
|
Nguyen Van Nam (in blue) from the southern province of Tra Vinh, whose father is hospitalized, takes his children out to enjoy the flower path. "This is the first time I see such a beautiful spring in a hospital. The Tet spirit is all over the place. Seeing this, I feel a little homesick. I hope that my father gets better soon so that the family can return home in time for Tet."
|
A farm-house decoration with flower pots outside and a table with tea pots and cups inside near the rheumatology department wishes patients "strong muscles, sturdy bones and flexible joints."
|
Hong Loi, a nurse of hepatology department, helps with the decorations. "After a stressful day, when I finish the shift, looking at the path makes me feel relaxed, and looking at my patients enjoying it makes me very happy."
|
Since the flower path opened, Le Van Thanh has been taking his indisposed wife out for a walk every day. "I have taken care of my wife in the hospital for two months now. I’m not sure if doctors would let us go home for the holiday, but even if we have to stay, I feel much less homesick with the Tet spirit here," he said.
|
A tree festooned with red "lucky money" envelopes and other decorations on the flower path.
|
A patient enjoys being outdoors on the flower path.
|
Pham Vinh Loc, a sanitation worker at the hospital, asks his colleague to take a picture. "After so many years of working here, I was completely surprised by the hospital this year. The path is very beautiful. I’m sure that patients here would not be worried anymore if staying in the hospital feels like spring’s here."
|
Doctors of the haematology department take a selfie, dressed uniformly in yellow and red ao dai, the Vietnamese traditional dress.
|
During the weekends, the hospital’s staff bring their family members to enjoy the special Tet arrangements.